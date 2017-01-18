Tourist injured in traffic accident

A female American tourist, 25-year old Hope Elizabeth Chambers, was injured in a traffic accident north of San Pedro Town. The incident took place on Monday, January 16th and was reported as a hit and run. However, a couple of hours later, 27-year-old Nahaul Ayala, Belizean labourer of the San Pablo Area, took responsibility for the accident after he turned himself in to the authorities.

Ayala has been charged for a series of traffic offenses, including driving a motor vehicle not covered by third party risk insurance, driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention, failure to stop and render aid and negligent grievous harm.

According to the official statement provided by the complainant to the police, Chambers had left from her hotel around 7:30AM on an orange women’s bicycle to do her morning exercise. However, on her way back she was suddenly hit from behind by a person (Ayala) on a red motorcycle traveling north. The impact threw her over the handle bar and she landed on the cement pavement. As a result, Chambers suffered a cut wound to her forehead and severe injuries to her left elbow. According to her statement, Ayala continued to drive away.

The report further states that about 15 minutes later, Chambers was rendered assistance by staff members of the resort she was staying at. She was quickly taken to Ambergris Hope Clinic, where she was given medical attention. Doctor Daniel Gonzalez certified the injuries as grievous harm. Shortly after, Ayala visited the San Pedro Police Station and admitted to have been the person driving the motorcycle that hit Chambers. According to the report, he was immediately cautioned, informed of the offence committed and placed under arrest.

However, after pleading guilty of the offences, Ayala was granted bail. He is to return to court tomorrow Thursday, January 19th.

We will have an updated story in this week’s issue on Friday, January 20th.

