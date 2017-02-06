Fire in San Juan Subdivision destroys home

A residence located in the San Juan Area near downtown San Pedro, was destroyed by a large fire on Sunday, February 5th, shortly after midday. The San Pedro Fire Department (SPFD) responded quickly to the distress call shortly after 12:45PM, and extinguished the blaze without any difficulties. Even though there were no injuries, not much of the wooden structure could be saved.

Neighbours near the area reported that the fire ignited so rapidly that it was impossible to save any items from inside the house. They commented that they are uncertain as to what happened, since minutes before the fire, everything seemed normal.

According to official reports from the local authorities, the wooden house measuring about 20 feet in width and 45 feet in length belonged to Calvin Young. The authorities also reported that at the time of the fire, Young, nor any other family member were at home.

As the SPFD continue their investigation into the cause of the fire, the value of damages to the property lost has yet to be ascertained. No damages were reported to nearby houses. The SPFD is seeking the public’s assistance with any information they may have regarding the blaze.

The San Pedro Sun will have further details on this story as more information becomes available.

