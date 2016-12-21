Commercial Fisher Folk License Renewals to commence in January 2017

The Belize Fisheries Department (BFD) informs the public that the renewal of commercial fisher folk licenses will begin on January 4, 2017. The BFD stated in a press release that renewal of licensing for respective districts will have a grace period until January 31, 2017. For San Pedro Town and Caye Caulker Village, licensing will be carried out at the BFD Office in Belize City on Monday, January 23, 2017 through Friday, January 27, 2017.

Fishermen are advised to bring along all required documents upon renewal to facilitate the process. The cost for a Fisher folk License is $25 and the fee for a Vessel License is also $25. The BFD notes that no exceptions will be made for incomplete documentation, and no permits will be issued to minors. In case of loss of Fisher Folk and/or Vessel license, the fisher must present the receipt issued by the Police Department or the report stating the loss of the license (Fisher Folk and/or Vessel license).

The requirements for a Fisher Folk license renewals are: a) Fishers must submit their original expired fisher folk/ vessel license b) Fishers must present the original and copy of their valid Social Security Card or valid Passport c) Fishers must present a utility bill, which must be in the fisher’s name or otherwise authorized from the landlord and signed and sealed by a Justice of the Peace (JP) d) Fishers must fill and sign a Fisher Folk renewal application form. The requirements for the renewal of a Vessel License are: a) owner/master of the vessel must present original and copy of a valid commercial Fisher Folk license, b) they must present original and copy of the vessel’s valid Sea Worthy Certificate issued by the Belize Port Authority. In addition, no further issuance of licenses will be done after March 31, 2017. The BFD noted that new license applications received from Monday, December 12th to Friday, December 30th will be processed starting February 1, 2017.

Commercial Fishing Vessel owners are also informed that their vessels must comply with the requirements under the ‘Vessel Color Coding Scheme under the Managed Access’ program by January 31, 2017. If paint is needed, it can be obtained from the BFD offices in Belize City and Punta Gorda.

The opening hours for licensing are from 8AM to 3PM from Monday to Friday on regular working days. For more information, you may call the Belize Fisheries Department at 223-2623 or visit their website: www.agriculture.gov.bz

