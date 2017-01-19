Butane gas prices on the rise

As of Wednesday, January 11th, the cost of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has increased. The new controlled price being introduced was communicated via a press release issued by the Belize Bureau of Standards, explaining that the adjustment is due to the increase in LPG prices.

The official statement further clarifies that currently there is no General Sales Tax (GST) levied on LPG, and that the Government of Belize has no intensions of introducing any such tax measure in the future. It was also indicated that prices for LPG had not been adjusted since September 2015.

The new price in effect per every 100 pound cylinder varies throughout the different cities and towns of the country. The price before the increase had been at $85 dollars per every 100 pounds. In Belize City the price is now $97 dollars. In both Belmopan and San Ignacio, the new price is now $99, while in Benque Viejo del Carmen the new price is $100.

In the northern municipalities, the new price in Orange Walk Town is $98 and in Corozal Town $97. Meanwhile, in Southern Belize the price in Dangriga Town went up to $101, while in Punta Gorda Town the new price is $102.

Additionally, the release also informed on the domestic price per 100 pounds of LPG distributed by Belize Natural Energy (BNE) which is available at their respective depots for just $85 dollars. The different BNE depots are located in Benque Viejo del Carmen, San Ignacio, Belmopan, and Belize City.

In San Pedro Town, readers are advised that island prices will be different due to cost in shipping.

We will follow the effects of the latest increase in prices.

For more information, the Belize Bureau of Standards invites any interested parties to contact them at 822-0446 or via email bbs@btl.net

