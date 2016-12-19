Belizean Arts Gallery hosts book signing for “Caye Boy visits the Jungle”

Belizean Arts Gallery treated children’s book enthusiasts on Sunday, December 18th as author Jessica Wigh signed copies of her third book in the Caye Boy series titled: “Caye Boy Visits the Jungle”. Illustrated by Andrew Young and published by Little Blue House Publishing, this new book highlights the experience of island brothers Gilford and Alvis on an adventure to the mainland of Belize, visiting their mother’s family.

The scenery differs from their home in Caye Caulker Village, and the boys are excited to see cows, horses, black dirt, plants, mountains, their cousins, food, the jungle, animals, and waterfalls. After some days on the mainland, they were eager to return to their little blue house on the island.

From 12PM to 2PM, Wigh greeted fans and chatted to them about her books. Accompanied by their parents, several children attended the event and even got their copy signed with a personal message.

Wigh explained her inspiration of her newest book. “Since the Caye Boy series depicts daily life in Caye Caulker, I wanted to change and add a little twist. The Belizean people were my inspiration for this edition. I’ve met so many people who reside in Caye Caulker for work, but are from various parts of Belize. This book shows that the mother of Gilford and Alvis has roots to Belize City, and she takes them on a trip to become acquainted with her family. As sand is all they are used to, they explore the jungle in the mainland,” said Wigh.

Wigh’s two other books in the series, Caye Boy: Barefoot Adventures of an Island Child and Caye Boy and Kite Day were also available for purchase at the gallery. All of the books are perfect for children, especially for those who love adventure!

If you are interested in purchasing any book in this series, you can do so by visiting www.cayeboy.com or on Amazon.com for world-wide shipping. You can also get them in San Pedro Town at Belizean Arts Gallery.

