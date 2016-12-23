Another spectacular Caribbean Christmas Colors Contest

For the eleventh year, The San Pedro Sun staff toured across San Pedro Town judging colorfully lit houses for their annual Caribbean Christmas Colors Contest. The competition is held to recognize residents who decorate their houses in the spirit of Christmas, and Caribbean Christmas Colors is intended to give back to a community that promotes holiday joy.

With brightly lit homes adorned with festive ornaments and twinkling lights, San Pedro residents certainly seemed to be feeling the holidays. On Friday, December 16th, judges secretly drove around looking for those holiday homes. As far as three miles north of Sir Barry Bowen Bridge all the way to the DFC Area, there were lights to be seen, some in obscure locations, while others proudly shone like beacons.

After a fun tour, deserving homes were awarded based on categories. Fabulous prizes were given to: Best Overall, Best Theme, Most Creative, Jan Jensen Memorial, North Star, Honorable Mention, Mrs. Claus’s Choice, Best Business, Reason for the Season, and Santa’s Special Pick.

Taking top honors are the following:

Congratulations to all the winners of 11th Caribbean Christmas Colors Contest. Prizes can be picked up at The San Pedro Sun office located on Barrier Reef Drive after December 28th.

A big thank you goes out to all those who made the contest possible, including: 12 Belize, Belize Chocolate Company, Black Orchid Restaurant, Blue Water Grill, Castillo’s Hardware, Chuck and Robbie’s, Grand Baymen, Nook Restaurant and Bartique, Palapa Bar, Premium Wines and Spirits, Sol Spa, Travellers Rum and Tropic Air.

