Letter to the Editor: Amazing Sponsors for the Christmas Inspiration at The Zoo day

Dear Editor,

Thank you for allowing me to express my sincere gratitude to the amazing sponsors that made the Christmas Inspiration at The Zoo day such a huge success. It all started when I wanted to take a friend of mine and her daughter, who uses a wheelchair, to enjoy the new wheelchair friendly paths at The Belize Zoo for a day out. The idea somehow took on a life of its own and I ended up taking my friend, her daughter and a group of beautiful children from The Inspiration Center, an outpatient rehabilitation centre for children, from all over Belize, who have special needs.

20 clients from The Inspiration Center, their siblings, their carers and some of the dedicated and fantastic staff team arrived at The Belize Zoo on a rainy day in a comfortable bus, along with the lovely driver Charles. They were greeted by Jamal Andrewin Bohn, Director of Education, along with his energetic and entertaining team of educators, who took everyone on an adventure full of wonder, laughter and joy, to visit all of the gorgeous wild animals who live there.

Not only was the tour educational, but it was also interactive and children were allowed to feed some of furry and feathered zoo residents under the careful supervision of the education team. This close up, human and animal interaction created magical memories for these children.

After the tour, with the support of generous donors, the children were allowed to select their very own t-shirt from the zoo shop and each were given a wonderful book, written by the founder of The Belize Zoo, Sharon Matola. They also were provided with lunch, cupcakes, juice and chocolate goody bags.

It was a genuine privilege to spend time with the children and their care givers, who provide them with so much love. Even more inspiring, was meeting the team from The Inspiration Centre, who work so very hard with and on behalf of their clients to help them have more opportunities and a better quality of life.

So, this Christmas, I’d like to thank some special Santas, who should not be kept a secret. These include Clara Lee Arnold, Blue Water Grill, Premier Charters & Tours, Travellers Liquors, Marty Casado from Ambergriscaye.com, Sol Spa, Star’s Island Fantasy, Tara McGregor, Belize Chocolate Company, Cheers Restaurant & Cabanas and, of course, The Belize Zoo for waiving all their fees and providing yummy Christmas cupcakes and juice for everyone.

Merry Christmas to all,

Colette Kase

