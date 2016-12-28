Simone Biles enjoys her Christmas Vacation in Belize

Three-time world, all-around champion, and four-time Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles enjoyed a most incredible holiday break in Belize. Biles, who has Belizean roots, was offered a getaway vacation package to Belize by the Belize Tourism Board following her astounding performance at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil this past summer. She arrived on Thursday, December 22nd, spending her Christmas vacation along with her family on Ambergris Caye, enjoying the time of her life, Isla Bonita style!

The gold medal winning Olympian was received with much fan-fare upon landing in Belize City, and after an evening of official events that included a motorcade and the presentation of the Keys of the City, Biles touched down on La Isla Bonita on Friday, December, 23rd. Despite some rain during the holiday weekend, the gymnast appeared to have enjoyed her time on the island.

sistaboo || day 2 A photo posted by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Dec 23, 2016 at 4:34pm PST

Biles kept everyone in the loop through her Twitter and Instagram, accounts sharing posts of her Belizean adventure. Some of the activities she enjoyed while on Ambergris Caye included relaxing on the beach, eating at the best restaurants in town, swimming, fishing and even swimming with sharks at Hol Chan Marine Reserve’s Shark Ray Alley.

swimming w/ sharks with my brothers 🦈 A photo posted by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Dec 24, 2016 at 3:51pm PST

Biles also got to enjoy some of the wonders from the mainland. She visited the popular Maya Temple Xunantunich in the Cayo District and enjoyed a great horseback riding experience as well. We hope Simone has enjoyed her visit with family!

