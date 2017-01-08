Tropic Air honors employee of the month

Every day, our Employees demonstrate a passion for serving our Customers with world-class service. This is why we feel it’s very important to engage and recognize our Employees by listening to their suggestions and ideas as well as their concerns and rewarding them for going the extra mile.

Our Employees are known for friendliness, attention to detail, operational excellence, and working efficiently. They go above and beyond each and every day to provide our Customers with the best possible Belizean flying experience.

Our Employee of the Month program recognizes an individual who has served Tropic Air and our Guests in an exceptional manner by exemplifying outstanding service through his or her work, and exhibiting a positive and supportive attitude.

We are proud to announce that Ms. Celsa Cobo, CSR Shift Supervisor from the Caye Caulker station, is our ‘Employee of the Month’ for December 2016.

“The work that Celsa does in Caye Caulker is remarkable”, said John Greif III, Tropic Air’s president. “She truly exemplifies what it means to be a member of our Tropic Air family. We are very proud of her”.

Celsa will be rewarded with a certificate of acheivement as well as a special gift from the Company.

About Tropic Air

Founded in 1979, by John Greif III, with just a single airplane and two employees, Tropic has steadily grown to become the largest and most experienced airline in Belize. It now employs over 300 staff, and offers over 200 daily scheduled flights with 18 aircraft to 18 destinations in Belize, Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala. Chetumal, Mexico becomes destination number 19 on January 16th. Tropic Air joined IATA’s ISSA Registry in 2015.

