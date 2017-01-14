San Pedro Town Council acquires new garbage compactor

The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) has acquired a new garbage compactor. The new addition to the island’s Sanitation Department is expected to increase the efficiency in garbage collection on the island. Present at the handing over were Mayor Daniel Guerrero, Deputy Mayor Gary Greif, Councillor Ruben Gonzalez, who now has the sanitation portfolio, and other staff members of the SPTC.

Mayor Guerrero stated that as the island continues to develop at a rapid pace, so does the increase in garbage produced on the Ambergris Caye; thus, the need for more garbage trucks. In the coming months, the SPTC expects to acquire two more garbage compactors in order to further address the garbage issue on the island.

The new garbage compactor was put to use immediately.

