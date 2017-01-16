The San Pedro Town Council donates to the San Pedro AIDS Commission

The San Pedro AIDS Commission (SPAC) is pleased to extend its gratitude to The San Pedro Town Council for their kind donation of $1,000. On Wednesday, January 11th Mayor Daniel Guerrero welcomed Felix Ayuso and David Jenkins (President and Vice President respectively) to his office where he presented the check.

On behalf of the SPAC, Ayuso thanked the Mayor for the donation and committed to continue working in the community and helping wherever possible. The SPAC stays active all year round, raising funds to help spread awareness on HIV/AIDS and helping persons living with the disease.

We thank the SPAC for a wonderful job they do and we wish them the best in 2017.

