San Pedro Police celebrate at staff appreciation party

The 10th annual San Pedro Police Staff Appreciation party was held on Saturday, January 14th at the San Pedro Lions Den. From 7PM, police officers, family, friends and invited guests were treated to a spectacular event honouring their tireless hard work in the community. As per tradition, the party consisted of a dinner, music, raffles and prize giveaways, as well as an award ceremony for outstanding officers throughout the year.

Welcoming everyone to the night’s event was Officer in Charge of the Coastal Executive Unit, Assistant Superintendent Henry Jemmott. Jemmott has been attached to the San Pedro Police Department for over two years now, and is pleased to see the progress the police have made in strengthening their relationship with the community. He remarked on how the Staff Appreciation party is a testament to the police’s relationship with the community, as the event is made possible only through the support of the community. During his short speech he thanked everyone who was in attendance and encouraged his officers to continue working towards keeping the island safe for all residents and visitors.

Also speaking at the event were Mayor Daniel Guerrero and Area Representative Honourable Manuel Heredia Jr. Both community leaders thanked the police officers for their hard work, and pledged their continued support to the development of the police department.

Following the speeches, six awards were issued to outstanding community members. The awardees for the night were Special Constable Hilerio Cabrrera, Special Constable Samuel Gomez, Lucy Garcia, Bernard “Sabo” Spain, Jose Anthonio Barrera and Rafael Roches.

With the official ceremonies over, the party kicked off. DJ Debbie kept the dance floor full, playing the latest in music. Throughout the night, great prizes donated by the business community were also raffled. Everyone in attendance definitely enjoyed themselves.

The San Pedro Police Department would like to thank everyone who contributed to the event, including: Island Tackle Bar and Grill, Miss San Pedro High School Faith Noel, Bryce Peterson, Xsite Belize Sailing and Adventures, Wild Mango’s Restaurant, Brooklyn Bagels, Sunbreeze Hotel and Suites, Victoria House Resort, Blue Water Grill, The Phoenix, Estel’s Dine by the Sea, Caliente Restaurant, Sandbar Beach Hostel and Restaurant, Las Terrazas Resort, Fido’s Restaurant and Bar, Palapa Bar and Grill, The San Pedro Sun, Ailleen and Randy Block, Janet Martinez, Sandie Eisenberg, Cindy Frith, Wanda Adams, San Pedro Lions Club, Mel Spain, Shelley Huber, Tropic Air, San Pedro Town Council and Honourable Manuel Heredia Jr.

