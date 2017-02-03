Sandwich Boards and Street Closures for Construction

Press Release – San Pedro Town Council – February 1, 2017 – The San Pedro Town Council is hereby requesting all businesses that use sandwich boards as a medium to promote their business, to kindly do so on their own premises. All sandwich boards on public property, including the beach, should be removed and relocated inside the perimeters of the property where the business is located.

The San Pedro Town Council is hereby requesting all construction companies and contractors needing to use any street (public property) to facilitate their construction tasks, to kindly request for a permit with the supervisor of the San Pedro Traffic Department, for street closure, at least forty-eight hours (48 hrs.) prior to the scheduled date of use.

The San Pedro Town Council appreciates your cooperation and understanding in this matter.

