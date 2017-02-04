Sunshine Scholarships Foundation to host Benefit Concert

The Sunshine Scholarship Foundation directors are inviting the general public to their biggest Benefit Concert yet. The cabaret show will feature internationally renowned Broadway performer, Sean McDermott singing, dancing, and performing to entertain the crowd. For $50BZ, guests can enjoy a fabulous show on Wednesday, February 22nd at the Palapa Bar and Grill, starting at 7PM.

The Sunshine Scholarship Foundation is an incorporated entity in Belize, providing scholarships to underprivileged San Pedro children. Since 2014, the Foundation has enrolled approximately ten children in the program, but there are currently over 20 children who need scholarships in order to attend school.

The Foundation is also encouraging the community or business partners to sponsor the worthy event. As a gold ($1,000 contribution) sponsor, you will receive six free tickets to the concert, company recognition on all media and advertisement mater, and VIP access. A silver ($500 contribution) sponsor will receive four free tickets, and VIP access, while a bronze ($250 contribution) sponsor will receive two free tickets, and have VIP access.

Organizer Joy Flowers explained her inspiration behind establishing the foundation. “My son was born prematurely, and when he was ready to attend school, I enrolled him in a smaller school. He would not have been able to function in a larger environment because he needs more attention. So I created this foundation to help children with special needs. We also provided a scholarship to a visually impaired child at a smaller school so she can get the assistance she needs. This is the idea behind the foundation, to help children excel in school by accommodating their needs,” said Flowers.

The goal is to raise a total of $25,000 or more at the concert. With 300 tickets available, you can help make a difference in a child’s education by purchasing a ticket at Flowers Salazar and Associates on Pescador Drive or at Palapa Bar and Grill. The Foundation is currently working alongside La Isla Bonita Primary School, and is willing to assist children who are in need of a scholarship. All students must be academically inclined, maintain a B average, and parents must be involved in the child’s performance at their respective school.

For any further information on how you can donate, please contact Joy Flowers at 226-3725 email joyayflowers@hotmail or Eve Dirnback at email eves1942@yahoo.ca.

