San Pedro Cancer Society thanks Mrs. Alma Gabourel Staines for donation

Press Release – San Pedro Cancer Society – January 25, 2016 – On behalf of the board of directors and members of the San Pedro Cancer Society we extend our most sincere gratitude for your kind donation of $10,055 made from proceeds of your birthday celebrations on the 31st of December, 2016 at which you asked for contributions to the San Pedro Cancer Society in lieu of gifts for yourself. The San Pedro Cancer Society is very honoured in being the recipient of your generosity. For this and the many years of assistance to us and our patients both directly and through the Belize Gastroenterology and Endoscopy Center we are honoured to include you as an Honorary Member of the San Pedro Cancer Society.

As a small, active group that is greatly supported by our islander and Belizean communities we have many goals and objectives that we aim to fulfil in order to further assists cancer patients and their loved ones who are both directly and indirectly affected.

The San Pedro Cancer Society, a registered Non-profit organization, aims to have a center here in San Pedro. A place for counselling, lodging, information, education and possibly even a place where patients can be given treatment instead of travelling to the mainland.

My goal as President, backed by the vision of our members and the faith of our supporters is to first secure land where we can later build a complex where we can provide services and the above mentioned objectives. You have enormously contributed to this dream. To this necessity. To this relief that we so desperately seek to offer the people of San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.

Your generosity will also help to fuel our inspiration and dedication to this much needed cause. I thank you on behalf of all our members and supporters. Yours in Service, Gonzalo E. Muñoz, President, San Pedro Cancer Society.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS