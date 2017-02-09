Kelly McGuire’s birthday celebration benefits Saga Humane Society

On Monday, February 6th, locals and visitors helped award winning country singer/songwriter Kelly McGuire celebrate his birthday at The Palapa Bar and Grill in grand style. McGuire’s birthday bash benefited the Saga Humane Society after being an avid supporter for years, even starring in one of Saga’s public service announcements, “Are you man enough?”

In between songs, McGuire shared that this was a very special birthday for him. “This year marked 141 days since Hurricane Earl when my dear friends and Palapa Bar owners Scott and Jodie Harnish lost their original restaurant. It was even more special because I had the chance to help the animals of Ambergris Caye by supporting the efforts of Saga Humane Society,” said McGuire.

The benefit concert left McGuire literally shirtless, as he auctioned the shirt right off his own back, not once, but twice. After his first autographed shirt was auctioned, he turned his back to the crowd, stripped his second shirt off, signed it and handed it over to the highest bidder. He also auctioned two round trip tickets from Tropic Air, as McGuire fan and Tropic Air CEO Steve Schulte raised the bidding bar when he announced that the tickets would be valid for any destination where Tropic Air flies.

The audience enjoyed an amazing performance by McGuire as they smiled, cried, and tapped their toes to his tunes. He even dedicated a special song to the Harnishes as they danced along with their precious pup Sunny. Fantastic food, drink specials, and even birthday cake were enjoyed. At the end of the night, raffle tickets sales, a special “Pass the Hat with Dr. Mel” donation, and auctions raised nearly $3,000.

With 66 animals currently being sheltered at Fort Dog and the Saga Humane Society clinic, the money raised will insure that those animals will receive food and medical care for 15 days. “The cost of sheltering is high. It’s hard work and sometimes heartbreaking work, but where would the animals of San Pedro be if we didn’t take them in and care for them?” said Saga’s President, Mary Maykuth.

Saga Humane Society is thankful for the support of its staff, volunteers and everyone who attended. Special thanks goes to Kelly McGuire, hosts Scott and Jodie Harnish of Palapa Bar & Grill, 12 Belize, Rojo Lounge, Wayo’s, Wine De Vine, Palapa Bar, Pampered Paws, Tropic Air, Red Ginger Restaurant, and Mambo Chill Boutique.

ABOUT SAGA

Saga Humane Society was founded in 1999 as the first and remains the only non-profit animal shelter and clinic in Ambergris Caye Belize, whose mission is to promote kindness and prevent cruelty to all animals. Saga Humane Society is a 501 © 3 non-profit registered in Pennsylvania and an NGO in Belize. Saga operates the only animal shelter on Ambergris Caye, Fort Dog, and cares for those animals through the generous donations of saga supporters. For more information, to book a Humane Education presentation or to make a donation, please connect with Saga at http://www.sagahumanesociety.org, saga@btl.net. Or contact Saga by phone at 226-3266. The clinic and shelter are open to the public Tuesday through Friday, 9AM to 5PM and on Saturdays, 9AM to noon. Emergency care is available 24 hours a day seven days a week at 610-0932.

