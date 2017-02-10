Islanders join San Pedro Cancer Society during Cancer Walk

On Thursday, February 9th, the San Pedro Cancer Society held their seventh annual candlelight awareness walk. Residents, local business representatives and visitors met at Central Park shortly after 6PM to support and join the solidarity walk.

The event was held to honor those who have lost the fight, continue to battle or have overcome cancer. Participants walked through the main streets of San Pedro Town, ending where they started: at Central Park.

A moment of silence was held to remember those who have succumbed to the disease. Gonzalo Muñoz, President of the San Pedro Cancer Society, thanked everyone for their support and time in joining the cause. He reminded everyone that the society is ready to assist the community in any way they can.

Before the event ended, president Muñoz received a donation via a $1,000 cheque from Castillo’s hardware.

For more information on the San Pedro Cancer Society or to find out how you can assist and become a member, Muñoz can be contacted at 601-5543.

