Tropic Air Employee of the month for January 2017

Press Release – Tropic Air: The Airline of Belize – February 6, 2017 – Our Employees are known for friendliness, attention to detail, operational excellence, and working efficiently. They strive each and every day to provide our Customers with the best possible flying experience in all the destinations we serve.

Our Employee of the Month program recognizes current staff members who demonstrate outstanding contributions to our Customers through his or her work, and exhibits a positive and supportive attitude. One staff member each month receives the award, and all recipients of the monthly award in a year become eligible for the Employee of the Year.

We are proud to announce that Brian Humphreys, Station Ramp Agent at Belize City Municipal Airport, is our ‘Employee of the Month’ for January 2017.

“The dedication Brian has is remarkable”, said John Greif III, Tropic Air’s president. “Not only is he a model employee, always with a helping hand, but he is also eager to learn new skills and grow. He clearly loves what he does”.

Brian was rewarded with a certificate of achievement as well as a special gift from the Company.

About Tropic Air

Founded in 1979, by John Greif III, with just a single airplane and two employees, Tropic has steadily grown to become the largest and most experienced airline in Belize. It now employs over 345 staff, and offers over 200 daily scheduled flights with 18 aircraft to 19 destinations in Belize, Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala. Chetumal, Mexico became destination number 19 on January 16th. Tropic Air joined IATA’s ISSA Registry in 2015.

