U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) offering reward in the case of U.S. Citizen, Anne Swaney

Press Release -U.S. EMBASSY Belmopan, Belize, Office of Public Affairs – January 27, 2017 – The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been working with the Belize Police Department on the investigation of January 2016 murder of Anne Swaney in Belize.

The FBI is assisting with interviews and has submitted items of evidence for scientific analysis to the FBI Laboratory in Quantico, Virginia. While there are some promising leads in the case, the FBI and the Belize Police Department are asking the public for assistance in apprehending the subject or subjects responsible for this terrible crime.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to US $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Anne Swaney. Anyone with relevant information should contact the FBI in Belize at +501 637-9915, their local FBI office in the United States, or any U.S. embassy or consulate around the world.

The U.S. Embassy continues to support safer streets and more resilient communities in Belize by supporting the Government of Belize’s efforts to prevent crime and strengthen its justice system. By partnering with Belize, the United States hopes to build a safer, more secure Belize for citizens, residents, and visitors.

