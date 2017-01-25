Alfonso Wiltshire back in Jail

The San Pedro Police Department have confirmed the reopening of an Unlawful Sexual Intercourse case involving a 13-year-old female who was allegedly abused by island resident, 52-year-old Alfonso Wiltshire. As a result, Wiltshire has been re-arrested and will appear at the San Pedro’s Magistrate Court tomorrow Thursday, January 26th.

Police have indicated that following further investigations into the case, evidence was revealed that once again incriminates Wiltshire. He is expected to be remanded to the Belize Central Prison after his court hearing tomorrow.

Wiltshire, a former taxi driver and landlord from the San Juan Subdivision, was first accused and arrested for the offence on Friday, October 15, 2015. At the time he was charged with two counts of aggravated Burglary and two counts of Unlawful Sexual Intercourse on the minor.

In an official report, police indicated that the minor, accompanied by her mother, visited the San Pedro Police Station and reported that Wiltshire had sexual intercourse with her against her will multiple times. The minor reported that the first incident occurred in May of 2015, when Wiltshire entered her residence and approached her carrying a black handgun. Wiltshire threatened the minor not to tell anyone, or he would kill her. He then begun touching her indecently, and proceeded to have sexual intercourse with her. Fearing for her life, the female told no one. Another incident occurred in October of that same year, while the minor was at home along with her younger sister. Again Wiltshire threatened her and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her. A medical examination was performed on the minor, which confirmed that she was carnally known.

In October 2015 Wiltshire was charged and remanded to the Belize Central Prison, but a few days later he was out on bail. The matter was dismissed for non-disclosure on August 24, 2016 at the San Pedro Magistrate Court before Magistrate Janell Villanueva. However, this time police believe they have enough evidence to incarcerate Wiltshire.

The San Pedro Sun will have more on this story in this week’s issue on Friday, 27th.

