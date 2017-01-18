Gasoline Lollipops to perform at The Dive Bar

Don’t miss the Gasoline Lollipops at The Dive Bar this weekend January 21st and 22nd. The Dive Bar will be celebrating its first anniversary with live music and special performances by Dennis Wolfe II, Brent Butcher, Jerry Jeff Walker “Picking Party” and the Gasoline Lollipops, not to mention delicious menu items and cocktails on happy hour specials. The fun under the sun starts at 3pm.

Gasoline Lollipops is an alt-country band from Colorado, USA that combines the sincerity of dirt-floor folk with the rebelliousness of punk. It’s an all-new incarnation of country music that’s both high energy and heartfelt, like the American highway’s soundtrack.

The band, which won Denver, Colorado’s Westword’s 2016 award for Best Country Artist, has been honored to open for some phenomenal national acts, including the Chris Robinson Brotherhood; Lucero; Todd Snider & The Hard Working Americans; Robert Earl Keen; Junior Brown; and Dale Watson. In both 2014 and 2015 they received multiple awards and accolades, including being selected to play six showcases in Austin, Texas USA during the 2014 annual SXSW Music Festival; getting voted “Best Band – Boulder, CO” in the Colorado Daily’s 2014 and 2015 polls; being selected as one of only six bands across Colorado for the highly coveted SpokesBUZZ Emerging Artists Incubator program; and winning the Oskar Blues Battle of the Bands in 2015. The quartet has also been on the bills of a number of great live music festivals, including Divide Festival; NedFest; Bohemian Nights @ New West Fest; UMS Denver; Higher Ground Music Festival; Westword Music Showcase; Empire Americana; FoCoMX; BolderBoulder 10K; Boulder Creek Festival; Boulder’s Big Hootenanny (A Conscious Alliance event); and Frozen Dead Guy Days.

