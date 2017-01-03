Outgoing Speaker of the House Sworn-in as New Attorney General

Belmopan. January 3rd, 2017. Hon. Michael Peyrefitte was this morning sworn-in as Attorney General before the Governor General of Belize, H.E. Sir Colville Young at the Belize House in Belmopan.

Hon. Peyrefitte takes on his new role after serving in the capacity of Speaker of the House of Representatives since his election in 2012. He now succeeds Senator Hon. Vanessa Retreage who demitted office in December 2016 after serving as Attorney General for one year.

Mrs. Laura Longsworth has been nominated to replace Hon. Peyrefitte as Speaker of the House.

The new Attorney General was accompanied by family, friends, Ministers of Government, the Cabinet Secretary and His Worship the Mayor of Belize City.

