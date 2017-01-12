Emergency Response Agencies Receive Command Vehicles from the Government of Japan

Belmopan. January 11, 2016. The Government of Belize received three (3) command vehicles donated by the Government of Japan, through their Non-Project Grant for Industrial Products. These three (3) vehicles will be utilized by the Police Department, Belize National Fire Service and the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), as on-site command centres during emergency situations.

The Japanese delegation, headed by Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Shunsuke Takei, arrived on the 9thJanuary, 2017. Vice-Minister Takei met with several ministers of Government including the Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Patrick Faber; Minister for Economic Development, Trade, Investment and Commerce Hon. Erwin Contreras; and acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Godwin Hulse.

During these meetings the Japanese delegation received an update on the state of play of the Belize-Guatemala Territorial Dispute, among other bilateral themes of interest. Minister Takei expressed support for the two parties’ decision to go to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Japan is a founding member of the Group of Friends of the Belize-Guatemala Peaceful Resolution Process.

The handing-over ceremony was the final event marking the end of the Japanese delegation’s visit.

Belize and Japan enjoy over 30 years of cordial diplomatic relations including political, economic, and cooperation interests.

