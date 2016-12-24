Security forces find over 60 pounds of marijuana in Northern Ambergris Caye

Six packages containing 65.3 pounds of marijuana were discovered by the Belize Coast Guard (BCG) floating within the area of Rocky Point, approximately 15 miles north of San Pedro Town. At the time of the discovery, no one was around and the packages were this labelled as ‘found property.’

The official report from the San Pedro Police stated that Master Chief Gilroy Martin Lewis from BCG reported to them that on Wednesday, December 21st at around 2PM, while on a sea patrol, they observed several brown packages floating on the water. According to Lewis, the brown packages were retrieved from the water and inspected. One of the packages appeared to be damaged and a green leafy substance could be observed inside. The patrol immediately suspected it was cannabis and upon confirmation, the drugs were transported to the San Pedro Police Station where they were secured and later transported off the island to Belize City.

The drugs are estimated to have a cost of approximately $40,000 Belize dollars.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS