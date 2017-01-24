Police Report

*On Saturday, January 21st at 11:45AM, acting on Special Branch information, a joint team of Special Branch and San Pedro Police conducted a search at the residence of 53-year-old Clive Forman in the San Pablo Area. The search led to the discovery of 22 cases of assorted contraband Mexican beer. The goods were confiscated and handed over to the Belize Customs Department awaiting prosecution for the crime of “Being in Possession of Un-customed Goods”.

*On Saturday, January 21st at 11:55AM a joint team of Special Branch and San Pedro Police conducted a search at the apartment of 21-year-old Saul Bolanos in the DFC Area. Also present at the time was his common-law-wife 25-year-old Anna Haylock and his sister, 27-year-old Carolina Bolanos. The search led to the discover of three cases of contraband Mexican beer, 32 bottles of contraband liquor, 50.6 grams of suspected cannabis and $30,650BZ in cash. All three persons were escorted to the San Pedro Police Station where Saul Bolanos pled guilty to “Possession of Controlled Drugs”. The contraband goods were handed over to the Belize Customs Department awaiting prosecution for the crime of “Being in Possession of Un-customed Goods”.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS