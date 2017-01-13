Kent Bob Gabourel & BSFC El Pescador team dominate Weekend Warriors’ New Year’s race

San Pedro was well represented when island athletes competed in the Weekend Warriors’ New Year’s race, organized by the Weekend Warriors Cycling Club. Kent “Bob” Gabourel of Team Kulture Megabytes won the A category race while Ed Blank and Lisa Berger, both of Team BSFC El Pescador, swept the 1st and 2nd prizes in the C category race.

Gabourel clocked 2:08:40 on his 54-mile ride from Mile 40 via the Burrell Boom bypass to Hattieville, onto the George Price Highway to the Fabers Road roundabout and over the Chetumal St. bridge, turning back on to the Philip Goldson Highway, turning north at the NAPA roundabout to finish at M&M Engineering in Belize City on Sunday morning, January 8th.

The BSFC El Pescador cyclists won the 41-mile C category race that started from Crooked Tree junction and followed the same route as the A and B categories to the finish line; Ed Blank clocked 2:10:11 on the ride to win the 1st prize and a trophy.

A Category:

1st Kent Gabourel Jr – Team Kulture Megabytes – 2:08.40 – $100 prize & trophy

2nd Warren Coye – Team Santino’s

3rd Fitzgerald “Palas” Joseph – Team Lampaz

4th Vallan Symns – Team Kulture Megabytes

5th Dean Belisle – Team Bel-Cal

6th Robert Mariano – Team DigiCell 4G

7th Kenroy Gladden – Team Kulture Megabytes

8th Fred Sutherland – Team Bel-Cal

9th Andrew Vasquez – Team BSFC El Pescador

10th Stephen Bisset – Team Lampaz.

Gabourel also won the first station prize at mile 36 and his teammate, 3-time Lionman champion Kenroy “Smokes” Gladden, won the 2nd station prize at the Crooked Tree junction. Derrick Smith of Team BSFC El Pescador won the second station prize at the Sand Hill junction with the old Maskall Road and Gabourel won the next station prize at CDS Gas Station in Burrell Boom.

B Category:

1st Ryan Willoughby – Team Valvoline – 2:09:26 – $100 prize & trophy

2nd Santino “Chief” Castillo – Team Santino’s

3rd Sean Duncan – Team SMART

4th Nehru Gilharry – Team Santino’s

5th Clarence Tesecum – Team Santino’s

6th Gilberto Acosta – Team Spinnaz

7th Francis Cassasola – Team Santino’s

8th Darwin Lodge – Team Lampaz

9th Joe Mckoy – Team Santino’s

10th Charles Garay – Team BSFC El Pescador

C Category:

41 mile race started from Crooked Tree junction

1st Ed Blank – Team BSFC El Pescador – 2:09:00 – $100 prize & trophy

2nd Lisa Berger – Team BSFC El Pescador – 2:10:11.

3rd Steve Gill – Team SMART

4th Frank Moody – Team DigiCell 4G

5th Alejandro Moralez – Team Valvoline

6th Andrew Bennett – Team SMART – 2:13:44

7th Judith Williamson – Team SMART

8th Enrique Morales – Team Valvoline

9th Ivan Tesecum – Team DigiCell 4G

10th Michael Wagner – Team Valvoline – 2:20:44

11th Siyah Swasey – Team BSFC El Pescador – 2:21:49

12th Alphonso Morales – Team Valvoline – 2:24:03

13th Ingmar Perera – Team BSFC El Pescador

Ingmar Perera won the station prize passing the Kolbe Foundation central prison.

The top 5 in each category won cash prizes and trophies, while the 6th to 10 place finishers each received a medal.

