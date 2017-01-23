Team Sea Star wins friendly softball marathon

To open the San Pedro Town Council’s upcoming Co-ed Softball Tournament, a marathon was held on Sunday, January 22nd. Three softball teams: Extreme, San Pedro High School, and Sea Star entertained a crowd of softball fans at the Honorable Louis Sylvestre Complex. After countless matches, Sea Star emerged victorious as the champions of the marathon.

Organizers are reminding the general public that today, January 24th is the deadline to register your team for the Co-ed Softball tournament. The registration fee is $200, and you can sign up by calling Councilor of Youth and Sports, Hector Alamilla at 623-0772.

The San Pedro Sun congratulates Sea Star on their win!

Related Articles SPTC invites all softball enthusiasts to participate in Coed Softball tournament

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS