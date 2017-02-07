Tiger Sharks remain undefeated with another win

The San Pedro Tiger Sharks are currently the only undefeated team in the National Elite Basketball League (NEBL) 2017 Tournament, after their win over Belmopan Bandits on Saturday, February 4th. With a final score of 81-55, the island team claimed their fourth victory this past weekend, showing their tenacity as they aim for their third championship in the League.

This was the second home game for the Tiger Sharks, which took place at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium shortly after 9PM. From the start of the match, the home team dominated, ending the first quarter with a lead of 21-8. In the second quarter, the Bandits tried to even the score, netting some straight shots, but they fell short. At half time the Tiger Sharks were up by eight points with a 30-22 score.

During the first quarter of the second half of the game, the visiting team had a great come back, almost tying the game. They were unable to keep their momentum going however, and in the last quarter of the match, the island squad secured their victory with a 26-point lead, for a final score of 81-55.

Tiger Sharks’ George Williams led the game with 32 points, six assists, and three rebounds. While, Ashton Edwards finished the game with 13 points, and Raul Roaches tallied 11 points and eight rebounds. Rassi Jenkins contributed with eight points and nine rebounds, and, Kurt Burgess ended the game with six points and doing 11 rebounds.

Another game that took place during the fourth week of the tournament was between defending champions, Smart Belize Hurricanes against Cayo Western Ballaz. It was a tight match for the defending champs, who emerged victorious with a final 86-77 score.

Also playing was the Orange Walk Running Rebels who hosted Belize City No Limit. The game took place at the Orange Walk Multi-Purpose Complex. The visiting team went with intentions of stealing a win, but the home team fought hard to hold on to their first win of the season in an 88-82 point game.

The action continues this weekend with the following games:

Friday, February 10th-Belmopan Bandits vs. Orange Walk Running Rebels at Orange Walk Multi-Purpose Complex at 9PM

Friday, February 10th-Dangriga Dream Ballers vs. Smart Belize Hurricanes at St. Catherines’ Academy Gym in Belize City at 9PM

Saturday, February 11-Belize City No Limit vs. Cayo Western Ballaz at Sacred Heart College in San Ignacio Town at 9PM

