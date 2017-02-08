San Pedro Pirates youth camp begins

The San Pedro Pirates football club began their Under-15 and Under-11 youth camp on Monday, January 30th. Hector Alamilla, San Pedro Town Council’s Councilor of Youth and Sports explained the importance of hosting this youth camp. “It is actually required to have youth teams formed once there is a football club registered under the semi pro team. Our semi pro players will scout out players and maybe in the future, these youngsters can also be players of the club,” said Alamilla.

Alamilla, along with Coach Jorge Nunez, said they are impressed by the talent and dedication they have seen so far. “We have seen many children come out and start to train, but I wish to see more children come out. We hope to teach the young participants some of the skills professional players use to improve their game. We would also like to give them a little taste of the game, give them basic instructions, see how much they can learn for themselves,” said Alamilla.

There is plenty of space available, so future football stars are welcomed to come out and learn the fundamentals of football. Those interested can attend weekday training at 4PM behind Caribeña Fuels South. For more information you can call 629-6770 or email sanpedropiratesfc@gmail.com

