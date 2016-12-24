Sunrise Realty hosts open house for Solaria Villa #2

A stunning beach front villa located in Northern Ambergris Caye was the main attraction during an open house event organized by Sunrise Realty. The island- based property management company hosted a group of guests as part of their campaign efforts to market Solaria Villa #2 on Thursday, December 15th. The villa is just one of the many properties Sunrise manages.

The beachfront property is located four miles north of San Pedro Town nestled between Rendezvous Restaurant and Las Terrazas Resort, and located conveniently nearby the world class PADI dive centre, White Sands Dive Shop. The villa has just under 5,000 square feet of living space, featuring four large bedrooms, all with customized ensuite facilities, plus a powder room on the ground level. On the second level, and adjacent to the master bedroom is an office as well as an owner’s lockable closet, and utility room with a full sized washer and dryer. The building even features a garage that can accommodate a golf cart, kayaks and bicycles!

According to management, Solaria Villa II is currently a vacation rental home that can accommodate up to ten guests comfortably. Elena Choc, General Manager, welcomed everyone to the open house. Invited guests enjoyed an evening of informational talks with members of the property management firm, while touring the stunning villa. Following a tour, guests gravitated to the living area where they enjoyed light snacks, wine and other refreshments.

The Sunrise Property Management thanks everyone who attended the open house session. Those interested in this, or other properties may visit their office for further information. They are located at #1 Barrier Reef Drive, in downtown San Pedro, directly across from the Town Hall. Sunrise can also be contacted at 226-2727 or via email at info@sunrisebelize.com

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS