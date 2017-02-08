BTB hosts Tourism Transportation Workshop

Belize City February 8th, 2017 – On February 3rd BTB commenced an extensive workshop for taxi tour guides currently operating in the Fort Street Tourism Zone. A total of thirty-four (34) taxi drivers benefitted from the training which aimed at developing and enhancing their skills; knowledge and professional conduct. The workshop was derived after a survey conducted within the zone, determined that there was a high level of demand, interest and participation for training. The overarching objective was to ensure a high quality of service delivery is achieved within the transportation industry and by extension to the tourism industry; with a rewarding and valuable experience for all visitors to our shore.

The facilitator of the workshop Ms. Sharon Banfield-Bovell offers a comprehensive background in tourism with her specialization in Sustainable Tourism Development, Policy Formation, Human Resources Development, Tourism Development and Strategic Planning.

At the conclusion of the workshop participants were equipped to:

 Recognize the various roles played by taxi drivers as Tourism Ambassadors for the country

 Explain the importance of tourism to Belize’s economy and the Caribbean

 Understand the importance of customer service and service quality

 Define customer service excellence and understand it’s importance in tourism

 List and explain the principles of quality customer care

 Discuss tourism trends as it relates to today’s tourism consumer

 Share accurate facts and information about the country and its tourism products

 Explain how to develop and deliver an effective commentary as a tour guide

 Design and put into practice a personal action plan to improve the quality of services to the visitor

 Demonstrate best practice as it relates to the delivery of quality service in taxi operations.

The workshop was held on February 3rd, 4th and 5th at the ITVET compound in Belize City and in addition to appropriate theories; also took an interactive and participatory format. BTB recognizes and embraces the role of the transportation sector as a contributor to the success of tourism and is pleased to work with this sector; to enhance its professionalism and productivity.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS