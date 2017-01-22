Wolfe’s Woofer: Some men won’t change

“Mr. Dennis, I don’t see why you don’t just drink cashew wine like me and Bob,” Mario said. “I made that wine myself.”

Mario’s wife, Maria, came out on the porch with a cup of coffee in her hand,

“Here, Mr. Dennis,” she said. “I got your coffee with no sugar like you asked.”

“Thank you very much Maria.”

“I like this homemade cashew wine. It tastes good,” Bob said. “Come on, try some just for me.”

“Ain’t no use trying to talk him into it,” Mario said. “He been drinking that coffee for twenty-five years since I know him. When a man gets habits he won’t change just because somebody wants him to.”

“Now, that’s not true, Mario,” Bob said. “A man can change. I had the cigarette habit so bad that I smoked two packs a day and I quit.”

“Yes,” Mario said, “But you wanted to quit. I’m saying a man can’t change just because someone else wants him to.”

“That’s true,” Maria called from her rocking chair. “A man got to want to change.”

Mario said, “When I got married to Maria I told her this the way I am. Don’t go trying to make me change.”

“Is that true Maria?” I asked.

“Oh, yes,” she said. “I still try but it’s hard to make Mario change.”

“See,” Mario said. “That’s what I’m talking about.”

“Yes,” Maria said. “I’ve been trying to get him to change his drawers for three weeks and he won’t even do that.”

