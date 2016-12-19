Annual San Pedro Lions Children’s Christmas party brings the treats!

Packed with lots of presents, goodies, food, drinks, and even Santa Claus, the annual Children’s Christmas Party courtesy of the San Pedro Lions Club was held on Sunday, December 18th. Over 100 children participated in the fun festivity held at the San Pedro Lions’ Den.

Many children eagerly awaited a special invited guest, who they were told, was on his way from the North Pole. Minutes later, they all jumped in excitement as Santa casually strolled into the Den. He greeted everyone and began handing out candy before taking his place onstage surrounded by a mountain of gifts. One by one, each child was called by name for a quick sit on Santa’s lap. After posing for a picture, they received a gift from the jolly bearded man dressed in red.

After getting a present from Santa, each child was given a goody bag. Most of the children did not wait until they reached home to open their presents, digging in to see if they got their hearts’ desire!

The San Pedro Lions Club and volunteers thank the community for their support in their many annual events, and look forward to a fun-filled 2017!

