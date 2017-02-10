Sailors complete Sailing Program from Adelle’s International Outreach Programme

On Sunday, February 5th, the San Pedro Sailing Club (SPSC) awarded each of its newest sailors from Adelle’s International Outreach Programme. Emmanuel Avilez, Stephanie Avilez, Junior Avilez and Angel Aliva received a certificate of completion for the Optimist Level 1 sailing program. They were congratulated by Adelle Paz, director and founder of Adelle’s International Outreach Programme.

In the summer of 2016, Paz approached the SPSC leadership to see if there was any way to join forces with the sailing club to teach interested young Belizeans in the outreach program how to sail. Since the beginning, one of the SPSC’s goals has been to teach young Belizeans, specifically San Pedranos, who would not otherwise have the opportunity to learn.

The course took about three months, with students committing to weekly training to learn the basics of sailing and boat care. The sailors who completed the course were also given the option of continuing in the sailing program or just joining the club for fun sailing. After the sailors received their certificates, they joined the next group of sailors who had their first lesson for a sail together.

Paz stated that three sailors have chosen to continue their training. “I am proud that three of the sailors are moving on. The life skills acquired while sailing stay with the children for a lifetime. They learn to face challenges head on, respect for others and property, care for the environment, how to work together, and they learn about themselves,” said Paz.

The SPSC and Adelle’s Outreach Programme would like to thank the Caribbean Villas Hotel for the use of the space for the classes, and the Belize Sailing Center staff for their assistance when needed.

For more information about Adelle’s International Outreach Programme contact Adelle Paz by emailing adelepaz62@hotmail.com. For more information about the San Pedro Sailing Club, visit the club’s Facebook page or contact Andy Milner at andrew_milner@ymail.com

