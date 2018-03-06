Belize and Mexico discuss Disaster and Risk Analysis and Management

In Belmopan on March 2, 201, Belize’s Minister of National Emergency Management, Hon Edmond Castro, met with a delegation headed by the Director of Mexico’s National Center for Disaster Prevention (CENAPRED), Doctor Carlos Miguel Valdes.

Matters discussed included, Training, Data Sharing, and Regional Collaboration in Disaster and Risk Analysis and Management.

Hon Edmond Castro was accompanied by Belize’s National Emergency Coordinator (NEC) Colonel (Ret.) Shelton Defour, who held discussions earlier today with a technical team accompanying Doctor Valdes. That technical team, headed by Engineer, Oscar Zepeda Ramos, Director of Risk Analysis and Management at CENAPRED, also formed part of the Mexican delegation which later met this afternoon with Minister of National Emergency Management, Hon Edmond Castro.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS