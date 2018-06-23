Minister of National Emergency Management, Hon. Edmond Castro attends meeting on Disaster Risk Management in the Americas

Press Release – Government Press Office – June 22, 2018 – Minister of National Emergency Management Hon. Edmond Castro is currently in Cartagena, Colombia where he attended the Sixth Regional Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in the Americas and the Third Meeting of Ministers and Authorities on the Implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015 – 2030.

Coming out of the meeting, which wrapped up on June 22, 2018, is a declaration which recognizes the need to continue strengthening national and regional platforms organized by the region’s countries with the objective to make progress on disaster risk reduction; emphasizes the importance of increasing knowledge about the phenomena that cause the loss of lives and damage to infrastructure in our territories that do not recognize administrative, economic, social or environmental boundaries; reaffirms the multi-disciplinary nature that the disaster risk approach requires, and the impacts generated by the adverse events on the economy of the Americas and the Caribbean; highlights the need to have information that supports decision making with respect to Disaster Risk Reduction, financial protection, preparation for disaster management and post-disaster recovery processes; and also recognizes the need to continue developing effective regional and national campaigns as instruments for public awareness and education, as well as to promote a culture of disaster prevention, resilience and responsible citizenship, generate understanding of disaster risk, support mutual learning and share experiences; and encourage public and private stakeholders to actively engage in such initiatives and to develop new ones at the local, national, regional and global levels.

The meeting ran from Wednesday, June 20 until Friday, June 22, 2018. Hon. Edmond Castro returns to Belize on June 23, 2018.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS