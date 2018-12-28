Family spared in Christmas fire; home destroyed and one injured

The San Pedro Fire Department continues to investigate a fire that destroyed a family house on Tuesday, December 25th located near Marina Drive south of San Pedro Town. The fire was reported around mid-day, and even though the island fire department was swift in their response, the wooden structure was completely gutted by the blaze. The homeowner Juan Chi was inside the house along with two minors when the fire began. He received minor injuries when he tried to salvage some of his belongings and was then rushed to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, where he was treated and released the same day.

Chi and his family lost everything in the inferno, but the spirit of the island community has once again proven to be united. The San Pedro Sun learns that he has received assistance from friends and family members. The Chi family also received clothes, mattresses, and groceries from Hope Haven Children’s Home. They are currently staying with family members.

According to the official report from authorities, San Pedro Police visited the Marina Drive area where they observed an elevated board house engulfed in flames. The report indicates that the fire started on the eastern side of the building where the stove was located. Chi reportedly ran out of the house seeking assistance and then went back inside the house. As a result, he received minor injuries to his body and was treated at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II later that day. The minors that were with him inside the house did not experience any injuries.

Authorities from the fire department continue to investigate the incident and have not found any evidence of arson. The cause of the fire is currently inconclusive, but investigators continue to examine the remains of the building to establish a cause of the fire.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS