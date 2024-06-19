American tourist Robert Monroe Hughes dies while diving

A male American tourist identified as 68-year-old Robert Monroe Hughes died on Friday, June 14th, while on a diving tour off San Pedro Town’s coast. The deceased, a retiree, reportedly became unresponsive during the dive. While this was happening, the dive master/guide also became ill and unconscious. By the time both were rushed back to the island for medical attention, Hughes had passed away. The guide was treated and listed in stable condition.

A police official report indicates that Hughes and two other divers (American nationals) left at 8:30AM for a deep-water dive tour along the barrier reef on Friday. Everyone except the boat captain entered the water when they arrived at the dive site. Under the guidance of their dive master, they proceeded diving, descending to about 60 feet. The report read that around 9AM the dive master/guide started feeling unwell and dizzy, signalling the three divers to ascend.

As the dive master ascended, he reported his condition deteriorated and was assisted by one of the divers. When they reached the surface, the guide passed out. While this was happening, Hughes was observed descending into the water. He was retrieved from the water in an unconscious condition. The people in the diving boat tried resuscitating Hughes by applying cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) without success.

The crew immediately headed to San Pedro’s Ambergris Hope Hospital, where Hughes was pronounced dead on arrival at 10:06AM. The ill dive master was treated and admitted in stable condition. Upon examination, Hughes’ body showed no sign of violence, with just a small abrasion on the forehead. The diving equipment and tank used by Hughes were retrieved from the dive shop and documented.

As the police investigation continues regarding this incident, Hughes’ body awaits a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.