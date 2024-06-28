Group of four rescued after boat overturns near Tuffy’s Channel

On Friday, June 21st, at 3 PM, it was reported that a local boat captain, along with three tourists, was on a dive tour when the boat capsized and overturned in front of Isla Bonita Yacht Club at Tuffy’s Channel. Alfredo Rubio, the boat captain and tour guide of Tropical Wind Tours, discovered the incident and immediately contacted Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Abner Bacab from Island Emergency Services (IES) to help the four victims.

In an interview, Bacab explained, “At around 3PM, I received a call on our emergency line from Alfredo Rubio, who was the first witness to the boat overturning. Rubio was driving his boat in the area when he spotted the incident and contacted the first responder, Tyron Young. Young requested additional assistance, so Rubio called us. We promptly responded to the call and arranged for Rubio to pick us up at the Isla Bonita Yacht Club near the incident site. The area is a popular tourist spot for diving, known as Tuffy’s Channel, and it passes through the reef. Since we didn’t have a boat for sea travel, we coordinated with Rubio to transport us to the location. After quickly packing our equipment, including oxygen tanks and a first aid kit, Rubio picked us up, and we headed to the scene.”

According to Bacab, they proceeded to Tuffy’s location, where boat captain Rubio pointed out the designated area where the boat had overturned. “Upon arriving, we stood on the boat’s bow, looking for the current to determine its direction. After identifying the current, I showed Rubio and suggested approaching from the other side. We encountered a large coral obstructing our view, so we decided to navigate around it and found the first victim, a weakened and tired male. We assisted him onto the vessel and secured him. Continuing our search, we found three additional victims, including a local boat captain and two tourists,” said Bacab.

Bacab provided further details, “Then we proceeded to get the remaining victims on board and noticed that one of them was wearing a life jacket. However, they all showed signs of fatigue and exhaustion. Upon examination, we observed that the female tourist was displaying symptoms of possible hypothermia. It is believed that this occurred because she had been drifting and trying to stay afloat for over an hour, eventually becoming exhausted. After observing these symptoms, we checked her vitals and promptly wrapped her in a temperature blanket to regulate her temperature. We then discovered that her oxygen level was low, so we immediately administered oxygen and transported all the victims to the dive shop. There, we reassessed the victims by checking their vitals and recommended that they be transported to the hospital for further medical evaluations by a physician. Subsequently, we dispatched our ambulance, which transported them to the Ambergris Hope Hospital. The doctors conducted analyses and tests, and the victims were discharged after a couple of hours.”

The rescuers commented that everything was okay after the doctors treated the victims. There were no significant injuries, such as lung damage or fatalities, which could have resulted in a tragedy. Fortunately, it ended with only minor scrapes for the female victim, and she will recover soon. “There was already another incident at sea last week, and I believe that it wouldn’t look good for the entire island community, especially in the tourism sector, to have a fatal incident,” said Bacab.

Bacab emphasized, “We strongly advise all tour operators, guides, boat captains, and anyone leading tours here to respect nature and the sea. If you anticipate bad weather or rough conditions, please consider postponing the tour until conditions have improved. It’s important to consult the Belize Marine Weather Forecast for guidance on the area’s wave heights and weather predictions. We understand the desire to earn money, but safety should always take priority.”

Furthermore, IES staff urge tour operators and individuals in the tourism sector to prioritize safety. It’s crucial to have a proper first aid kit, oxygen tank, life jackets, and all necessary safety equipment on board during tours. The staff extends their gratitude and appreciation to Alfredo Rubio from Tropical Wind Tours for reaching out for assistance. His support was instrumental in saving the lives of the victims and preventing a potential tragedy. IES would like to remind the public that their services are available 24/7 and can be reached at 615-2998 for any medical emergencies.