Weekend fire destroys building on Marina Drive

On Saturday, June 29th, at 1:40AM, the San Pedro Fire Department, with assistance from the San Pedro Police, responded to a fire reported in the DFC subdivision on Marina Drive. According to reports, Nellie Alamilla called 911 to report that she was awoken by loud bangs on the roof of her house and saw the building next door on fire. Fire Personnel Erick Tzul arrived at the scene shortly after 1:53AM and quickly extinguished the fire. However, the wooden structure, measuring 15ft by 35ft, was destroyed by the blaze.

During the investigation, it was discovered that nobody lived in the house and used it as a church. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, as the last sighting of someone at the location was on June 28, 2024, at about 9:20 PM. The authorities have not yet determined the value of the damage as the scene is still waiting to be processed by the Security Operations Center (SOC). The authorities have identified the owners as the Varela family, but they have been unable to contact them.

The San Pedro Sun’s reporter visited the site to gather more information. However, no one was available to comment, and the authorities are still investigating the cause of the incident.

For the time being, the SPFD kindly asks residents of Ambergris Caye to be cautious and to follow fire prevention measures. The SPFD staff emphasized that tragedies can be prevented by taking a few precautionary steps. Each resident plays a crucial role in fire prevention: Do not plug too many appliances into an electrical outlet; Make sure that combustibles are not too close to heaters, stoves, and fireplaces; Never smoke in bed or on soft furniture; Do not use damaged or frayed electrical cords or extension cords; Keep matches and lighters out of the reach of children; Teach your children about the dangers of playing with fire; Never use extension cords with heating or air conditioning equipment; Purchase smoke alarms and fire extinguishers for each floor of your home; Have an Emergency Escape Plan and practice it frequently.

All fires must be reported to the San Pedro Fire Department on Pescador Drive. The department is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and can be reached at 206-2372. By following these safety measures and reporting any potential fire hazards, we can ensure the safety and security of our community.