Important guidelines to follow during the Hurricane Season

In this time of uncertainty, as dangerous Hurricane Beryl approaches landfall near northern Belize, the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) shared some preparedness guidelines. These guidelines are not limited to the current hurricane hurtling across the Caribbean but for the remainder of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Islanders are urged to take the necessary precautions ahead of time to safeguard their properties, loved ones, and pets as well. As such, NEMO recommends a family emergency plan during these times due to the potential threats of natural disasters.

Hurricane Beryl is projected to pass over the Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico, late Thursday evening, July 4th, or early Friday morning. The hurricane is currently a Category 4 storm, but by the time it hits land over Mexico, it should downgrade to Category 1. The northern part of Belize, including San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, and Caye Caulker, can expect heavy rainfall and tropical storm-force winds.

To be better prepared, NEMO advises the public to have the following in place.

1. Ensure your family emergency plan is updated and your emergency food, water, and medical supplies stocks are sufficient. Do not forget to include older people and people with disabilities in your emergency plan.

2. Ensure early preparations are in place to leave high-risk areas. Persons living in low-lying areas or vulnerable coastal communities should voluntarily relocate to a safe location before the system lands. If you are staying in a shelter, know where you will go. If you are unsure, please get in touch with your area’s NEMO District Coordinator. In San Pedro, contact Vanessa Parham at 614-5865 and Caye Caulker Kristylane Wolfe at 611-6603.

3. Next, secure your home and your important documents. Secure loose objects and flammable material.

4. It is essential that municipalities and the public clear drains to reduce flooding.

The NEMO in San Pedro continues to prepare for the imminent weather system. They have a stock of supplies to assist any victims after the storm passes. Parham coordinated the arrival of the supplies to San Pedro. She added that some of the supplies were sent to Caye Caulker with the assistance of the Belize Coast Guard.

In the meantime, residents along the path of a dangerous storm are advised to monitor the system very closely and follow official information from NEMO and the National Meteorological Service of Belize. All NEMO district emergency operation centers have been activated since July 2nd.

Anyone needing to contact NEMO can do so anytime via their hotline 936. Stay alert, be prepared, and stay tuned for NEMO and the National Meteorological Service advisories.