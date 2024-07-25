Couple rescued after jet ski mishap near Secret Beach

On Wednesday, July 24th, a search team composed of the San Pedro Police Formation, the Belize Coast Guard, Rickilee Response and Rescue (RRR), and other volunteers headed to Secret Beach just after 8PM following reports of a missing Belizean couple who had been on a jet ski. They were last seen on the jet ski around 4:45PM. Against the odds of darkness, the rescue team was able to locate the couple and bring them to safety. Both were taken for medical evaluation and were reported to be in good health.

The couple, identified as Lenna Elias (30) and Rolando Uk (46), were last seen heading north of the Secret Beach area and failed to return by nighttime. Inspector Darwin Serano shared that the teams searched the northern and western regions of Secret Beach, including Prince Caye and Bird Caye. The rescue team was alerted by someone screaming as they passed these cayes. Elias was found standing in the shallow waters of Bird Caye. She was brought on board, and the team continued searching for Uk.

The police report stated that Uk was found floating and swimming near Prince Caye, drifting towards Blackadore Caye. He was promptly assisted, and he and his partner were taken to Secret Beach for further medical attention. Uk explained that he lost control while on the jet ski due to rough seas. He gave Elias a life jacket and attempted to swim back to the jet ski but could not reach it due to a strong current. Uk continued swimming until the search team found him.

Serano stated that the search was well-coordinated based on the available information. “Upon receiving the information, we initiated the search and successfully located the couple alive,” Serano said. He added that Elias was safe as she was in the shallows near Bird Caye, but Uk was in a more precarious situation. Serano mentioned they rescued Uk just in time as he was exhausted and dehydrated.

The authorities and those involved in the research extend their gratitude to everyone who provided essential information that contributed to the search’s success. They advise individuals to exercise caution when going further from the shore on jet skis. It is recommended that people monitor weather and sea conditions before setting out to sea, always wear life jackets, and inform others of their intended whereabouts.