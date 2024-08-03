Fatal diving incident sparks discussion of need for increased safety measures

The recent death of 68-year-old American tourist Robert Monroe Hughes while on a diving tour off San Pedro, Ambergris Caye’s coast on June 14th, has left many still searching for answers. While no postmortem reports were shared, the police briefly reported that no foul play was suspected, and no abnormalities were found in the diving equipment. Since the incident, some tour operators have weighed in, emphasizing that safety is a top priority when taking guests on a diving tour.

Following Hughes’ death, a police report indicated that he became unresponsive during the diving tour. At the same time, it was reported that the dive master/guide also became ill and unconscious. They descended to about 60 feet when the dive master signaled Hughes and the two other divers in the group to ascend. The dive master’s condition, however, quickly deteriorated, and he had to be assisted by one of the divers. Hughes was already unconscious, and although all efforts were made to help him, he was pronounced dead on arrival at the Ambergris Hope Hospital.

Those concerned about the incident first speculated that perhaps the air in the diving tanks was contaminated. According to the police, the equipment (including tanks) was checked, and there was no evidence of contamination. Only a postmortem could provide information on the cause of death; however, this was not made available.

Over the years, numerous incidents related to scuba diving have occurred, including injuries and even death. Many of these incidents were due to health issues, while others were attributed to a lack of scuba diving standards. In response, the Belize Tourism Board (BTB) introduced the ‘Belize Standard Code of Practice for Recreational Scuba Diving Practices‘ in 2016. The aim was to prevent and minimize scuba diving accidents and avoid potential environmental impacts on the delicate marine ecosystem.

These regulations address diving equipment, health and safety requirements, operational requirements, emergency management, guest-to-guide ratios, and boat/vessel requirements for scuba diving. The standard also mandates that every diver visiting sites like the Blue Hole must complete a Safety Screening Form before embarking on the tour. This initiative was well-received by stakeholders, including tour guides and operators in San Pedro, who believed it would enhance safety and enable operators to prioritize customer safety and deliver exceptional diving experiences.

Despite these guidelines being issued nearly a decade ago, the BTB has not provided any updates, even after being approached for a comment on this particular incident regarding Hughes’ death. The BTB is yet to release a statement.

Some tour operators have mentioned that safety is always a top priority in daily operations. While no officials regularly inspect their equipment, they ensure that their compressors, air testers, and diving equipment are always in good condition. They also implement safety measures for older divers, requiring them to provide evidence of their fitness for diving.

A couple of dive masters shared that diving into the pristine underwater world calls for more than just enthusiasm. It demands a good safety foundation, and they shared some tips on being a safe diver.

They encourage anyone interested in scuba diving to obtain proper training and certification from a recognized diving agency. Plan your dives thoroughly, carefully determining the depth, time, and route. Checking and maintaining equipment regularly is another crucial element of being a safe diver. Follow all instructions from your dive master, be aware of health and limits, never dive alone, and monitor the air supply and depth. Additionally, ascending slowly and performing safety stops is recommended to help your body safely release built-up nitrogen. This practice reduces the risk of decompression sickness.

Hughes’ death while on a diving tour was unfortunate. Tour operators on the island lament this tragedy but guarantee divers visiting Ambergris Caye that all necessary precautions are taken on each tour. They emphasize that safety is their top priority and encourage customers always to book their diving activities with certified diving centers.