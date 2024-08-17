NEMO Emergency supply warehouse planned for the island

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) is the primary government agency responding to natural disasters and distributing humanitarian aid following the aftermath of events like a hurricane. In areas like Ambergris Caye, supplies sometimes need to be transported from the mainland, which can take additional time. Area Representative Honorable Andre Perez shared that proactive measures are being taken to address this inconvenience. Containers are being secured for both Caye Caulker and Ambergris Caye to house emergency equipment and supplies. Perez said this is a temporary plan as the main goal is to build or find a structure to operate as a permanent NEMO warehouse on Ambergris Caye.

Perez explained that the temporary plan will see two containers on Ambergris Caye and one in Caye Caulker. “We need to find a place for the containers and also where to build the warehouse,” Perez said. “I am advocating that we need to have these resources for NEMO here on the island, on the ground.” With such resources on the island, aid distribution to both islands will be faster.

The area representative emphasized the importance of providing NEMO, particularly the branch on Ambergris, with the necessary resources. “Climate change is real, so we have to spend more time in NEMO and invest more in it,” Perez said. He added that NEMO is active during the hurricane season, June to November, and year-round for other national emergencies.

NEMO continues to remind Belizeans that the hurricane season is intensifying as September and October approaches. Belize was narrowly spared on June 28th when Category 3 Hurricane Beryl landed in the Mexican State of Quintana Roo. Tropical Storm winds were expected in northern Belize, including the Cayes; however, the country did not experience such a threat.

As the hurricane season progresses, Vanessa Parham, NEMO Coordinator in San Pedro stresses the importance of community effort in disaster preparedness. Islanders are advised to update their emergency plans, stock up on essential supplies, and stay informed from reliable sources in the event of a weather system threat throughout the remainder of the season. “Your efforts ahead of time can make a difference in an emergency situation,” she stated.

NEMO’s hotline is 936, and the office in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, can be reached at 226-4824 and 611-6603 in Caye Caulker.