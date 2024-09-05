Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis Training held in the Cayes

Two training sessions were recently held in the Cayes to provide comprehensive training in disaster management, focusing on preparedness, response, recovery, and mitigation for natural disasters impacting the islands. The first session was held at the Caye Caulker Village Council Meeting Hall on Thursday, August 29th, from 6PM to 9PM, and the second session took place on August 30th at the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) San Pedro Command Centre, from 9AM to 2 M. The main goal of these sessions was to equip participants with skills to assess properties after natural disasters, determine damage levels, and promote disaster preparedness.

The training sessions were led by experts Tennielle Hendy, Principal Hydrologist and Deputy Chairperson of the Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (DANA) Committee, and Keisha Sutherland, Training Officer from NEMO. These workshops provided valuable insights and promoted disaster preparedness.

The sessions saw a significant turnout, with a diverse group of participants including NEMO members, volunteers, and representatives from various organizations such as the Caye Caulker Village Council, San Pedro Town Council, Police Department, Fire Department, The Belize Coast Guard, and Human Services Department. This diverse participation underscored the broad impact of the training.

During the opening remarks of the San Pedro training, the importance of community service was emphasized, highlighting the significance of preparation, especially during the hurricane season. This was followed by remarks from SPTC Administrator Rene Guzman and SPTC Councilor Jose Castellanos, who stressed the importance of teamwork, dedication, and collaboration with NEMO and the larger community.

The training sessions covered the responsibilities of the DANA Analysis Committee, including coordinating rapid and detailed assessments to facilitate timely post-disaster reporting of damages and providing humanitarian relief. The committee also handles establishing a national damage assessment collection and collation center, coordinating and conducting training at the national and district levels, and standardizing, reviewing, and upgrading data collection forms while focusing on actions to enhance operational readiness. At the end of the session, closing remarks emphasized that emergency management is a collective responsibility and expressed gratitude towards the attendees who supported humanitarian assistance and relief efforts.

NEMO Coordinator Vanessa Parham sincerely appreciated all volunteers and members actively participating in both training sessions. She conveyed gratitude for everyone’s unwavering support and commitment to NEMO Belize Rural South. She also extended special thanks to the CCVC Chairlady and councilors who supported the Caye Caulker DANA Training, as well as Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez, Deputy Mayor Dianeli Aranda, Administrator Rene Guzman, Councilor Jose Castellanos (DANA Representative for San Pedro Town), and other SPTC Councilors alongside the office of Honorable Andre Perez. She expressed that their collaborative efforts culminated in another successful DANA Training. The organization remains dedicated to hosting meetings and conducting training sessions to educate volunteers and members to enhance their capacity for astute and efficient emergency response.