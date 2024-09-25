Electrical pole falls in downtown San Pedro; Residents asked to report issues to BEL

An electrical pole collapsed in downtown San Pedro on Sunday, September 22nd. Nearby motorists shared images of the fallen pole next to a popular supermarket. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, although it reportedly narrowly missed pedestrians and some vehicles. However, the incident caused power outages in some regions of the island. Belize Electricity Limited (BEL) personnel quickly responded to the incident, and residents said power was restored to some affected areas shortly after. Following the incident, BEL stated that they conduct routine checks on their infrastructure; however, they encourage residents to report any concerns regarding their electrical poles. In San Pedro Town, reports can be made by calling 226-2016 or via WhatsApp at 611-0235.

A witness to the scary incident mentioned that it occurred around 3PM. They reported hearing a cracking sound before the post fell onto the street. According to reports, some pedestrians, including tourists, were passing by when the post fell. They were forced to run across the street towards the fence by the John Greif II Municipal Airport. Those startled by the unexpected incident are relieved that no one was injured and have expressed gratitude to BEL for their quick response.

The recent incident has raised concerns about San Pedro’s electrical infrastructure. An anonymous taxi driver told The Sun that he avoids parking near some deteriorating electrical posts, which he fears could collapse at any moment, potentially causing serious injury or even death. He noted that electrical posts are starting to lean not only in the downtown area but also in residential areas due to poor conditions and the strain from large transformers and high-tension wiring. He urged BEL to assess the island’s electrical infrastructure before someone gets injured.

While BEL has not released an official statement regarding the incident, an investigation is reportedly underway. In the meantime, residents are encouraged to use the provided channels to report issues or incidents to BEL. In case of an emergency, the electricity company should be notified immediately.