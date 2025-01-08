American teenager who lost her leg in shark attack shares her experience

Fifteen-year-old tourist Annabelle Carlson from Colorado, USA, was severely injured in a shark attack during a diving trip off the coast of Belize in August 2024. The attack, which occurred at the Lighthouse Reef Atoll, resulted in her losing her right leg. The incident also left her with injuries to her hands. After months of recovery, Carlson spoke to the media houses in her country about her experience showing resilience and her passion for the ocean.

The encounter occurred when the teenager, an experienced diver, decided to jump back into the water for a swim after a dive. Carlson reported that the attack happened almost immediately as a shark began biting her hands. “I kinda of just started hitting it to try and hit it off me,” she said. As this happened, she remembered that a second shark bit her leg.

Tour company members quickly aided her and transported her to a Belize Coast Guard base. There, they applied a tourniquet before she was airlifted to a hospital in Belize City. According to reports, doctors had to amputate her leg to save her life. She later underwent additional surgeries in Miami, Florida, USA, to prepare for her prosthetic leg. She also underwent several surgeries to address nerve and tendon damage in her hands.

Carlson told NBC News in an interview on December 31, 2024, that she wakes up daily feeling grateful for being alive. “I am planning on, obviously, playing lacrosse and using my prosthetic to go skiing,” she said. “Hopefully, getting back into the ocean as soon as possible, too.”

Despite the incident, Carlson is now focused on moving forward. During last year’s Halloween celebration, she and a friend dressed as a shark and a shark attack victim. Carlson expressed her desire to remain positive. “I think this situation just really goes to show that there is light at the end of the tunnel. Because I do have my prosthetic now. I’d say I’m thriving, right?” she noted.

Annabelle’s friends and family admire her perseverance and positive outlook on life. Following her ordeal, a GoFundMe page was created to help the family with medical expenses. The campaign raised over $215,000 of its $250,000 goal.