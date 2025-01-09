Humanitarian efforts for December fire victims continue

Efforts to assist the twelve families who lost everything in the fire on December 29th are ongoing in San Pedro Town. The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) and local groups such as the Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye, churches, and the San Pedro Lions Club have been collecting clothing and monetary donations.

While the San Pedro Lions Club is no longer collecting clothing, they still accept household items and monetary contributions. Anyone wishing to make a financial donation can deposit it into their Atlantic Bank account #100 030 618. To drop off household items, please contact the Lions Club through their Facebook page: @San Pedro Lions Club, Belize. Your support is greatly appreciated as we work to help those affected by this tragedy.

Meanwhile, the Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye has an online fundraiser via this link: https://shorturl.at/G9lk8. They are also collecting help through a Belize Bank account #169492010120001 under the organization’s name. The club also has a PayPal account ([email protected]) and Venmo (@RotaryAmbergrisCaye).

The Restoration Church in the San Pablo subdivision collected household items and clothing to distribute among the fire victims. Meanwhile, NEMO has provided essential items such as stovetops, mattresses, and health packages to those affected. They continue to work on securing additional humanitarian aid for the impacted families and are collaborating with the Department of Human Services.

The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, December 29th, south of San Pedro. The fire destroyed two wooden structures and a metal-framed garage. Authorities have initiated an arson investigation. Preliminary findings from the National Fire Service suggest that the fire was deliberately set. One female suspect was detained during the investigation but was later released.

Fermin Witzil, one of the fire victims, revealed that he was housing the female suspect involved in the incident. He mentioned that his roommate had been experiencing personal issues and had previously threatened to harm others. Moments before the fire broke out, Witzil noted that she was causing trouble. He left to call the police from another apartment and, upon his return, heard butane tanks being opened. An explosion occurred as he attempted to return to his apartment, propelling him onto the street.

The fire rapidly spread, and although the San Pedro Fire Service and volunteers bravely fought to contain the flames, they could not save the structures. An Isuzu Rodeo SUV and a motorcycle parked in front of the apartment buildings were also damaged. Thankfully, there were no human casualties, but three dogs lost their lives in the fire.

One of the buildings destroyed in the blaze was an apartment complex commonly referred to as Centavo. Management reported significant financial losses, estimating their damages to exceed half a million dollars, not including the losses suffered by the tenants. They are awaiting the final report to determine the exact cause of the fire, which has dramatically impacted the lives of many hardworking individuals.