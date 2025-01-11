USD100,000 in Support for Belizean Farmers Impacted by Flooding

Press Release, Belmopan, Belize – January 7, 2025 – The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), which operates under the auspices of the Ministry of Blue Economy and Disaster Risk Management, and the Belize Livestock Producers’ Association (BLPA) announce the launch of an initiative to assist cattle farmers in the Belize River Valley and Crooked Tree who Tropical Storm Sara impacted. This project is made possible through the generous contribution of USD 100,000 from the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in Belize.

The official handing over of the cheque took place today, with H.E. Amalia Mai, Chief Executive Officer, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, who received it on behalf of the Government of Belize. The Cheque was presented by H.E. Lily Li-Wen Hsu, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to Belize. Also present at the event were Mr. Daniel Mendez, National Emergency Coordinator, NEMO and Mr. William Usher, Chief Executive Officer, BLPA.

The flooding caused by Tropical Storm Sara in November 2024 severely affected livestock-producing areas in the Belize River Valley and Crooked Tree. Farmers faced significant losses, including the destruction of pastures due to prolonged water coverage, limited feed, and loss of livestock. These challenges have placed tremendous strain on the livelihoods of farmers and their communities, who rely heavily on livestock for income and sustenance.

This initiative will provide both immediate relief and long-term solutions. In the short term, emergency feed in the form of silage and mill feed will be provided to prevent further losses and sustain the health of livestock. In the longer term, the project will establish one-acre, water resistant pastures using Mombasa grass for 200 farmers. These pastures will support the production of sustainable silage that can be used during future floods and droughts. Farmers will also receive training in pasture establishment, veterinary health, and silage production, equipping them with the knowledge and skills to better manage their livestock and mitigate future risks caused by natural hazards.

Hon. Andre Perez, Minister of Blue Economy and Disaster Risk Management stated, “This funding goes beyond emergency relief; it is an investment in our farmers, their families, and our country’s food security. By equipping our farmers with the tools and knowledge to withstand future natural hazards, we are not only addressing the current crisis but also preparing for a more resilient future. This initiative is a testament to the power of partnerships and the unwavering support of the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan), for which we are deeply grateful.”

This initiative, with the establishment of improved pastures, aims to enhance livestock health and productivity, boost food security, and support sustainable agricultural practices in Belize.