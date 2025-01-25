PM Proposes Non-Bailable Offense for Drunk Driving Amid Rising Traffic Accidents

The Prime Minister of Belize, Honorable John Briceño, has proposed significant changes to the legal framework regarding drunk driving, suggesting that it be classified as a non-bailable offense. This initiative arises from increasing concerns about the alarming rise in traffic accidents associated with alcohol consumption, particularly in tourist-heavy areas such as San Pedro Town.

In an interview on January 9th, he expressed his thoughts. “Just as important, I think we have to have a more aggressive transport department. They have to have more people out on the highways, transport officers, and I think we need to amend the law to be able to use speed guns and other things to be able to monitor the speed that these vehicles are going and then be able to start to fine them and to put serious fines. And in public transportation vehicles, I think we have to be even more strict and more severe that if you are caught drunk, you could lose your license. I think in the United States, I think Minister Mahler pointed out to us in Cabinet, if you are drunk and you crash, they charge to it’s almost something that’s similar to murder, vehicular homicide, and you don’t get bail. You get locked up. We probably need to consider doing that and say you get drunk, and you kill somebody because you’re drunk, no bail.”

The Prime Minister has proposed a plan to deter drunk driving by imposing stricter penalties. If enacted, this measure would prevent individuals caught driving under the influence from securing bail while awaiting trial, thereby increasing accountability and potentially reducing repeat offenses.

In recent years, San Pedro has experienced an increase in reckless driving incidents, with local authorities reporting numerous accidents involving drivers under the influence. Many of these accidents occur on weekends when traffic surges due to tourists visiting popular destinations like Secret Beach. Although the San Pedro Traffic Department has been actively addressing these issues, challenges persist due to social norms and peer pressure that often minimize the risks of consuming alcohol while driving.

The Prime Minister’s suggestion represents a critical response to a growing public safety concern in Belize, especially in tourist areas where reckless driving can lead to devastating consequences.